Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on Christians to use this period of Christmas to pray for continuous peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

Mr Gbajabiamila also urged Nigerian Christians to pray for the country to overcome the myriad of challenges facing it, especially the issue of insecurity.

While rejoicing with Nigerian Christians for marking this year’s Christmas, Mr. Gbajabiamila called on them to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ, whom he described as a role model to all.

Similarly, the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has called on Nigerians to reawaken their collective sense of unity , love, selflessness and tolerance.

The lawmakers, in a statement signed by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, also urged Nigerians to use the Christmas and New Year celebrations to intensify prayers for divine intervention, especially as the nation battles the worsening insecurity and dwindling economy.

“Though, this year’s celebration is in low key due to the prevailing economic and security situation in the country, we must not resign to despondency, but keep our hope aglow as reinforced by the birth of the savior, Jesus Christ”, Mr. Elumelu said.