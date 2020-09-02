The Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency (PPRA) has announced to its offices nationwide the September benchmark for the price of the premium motor spirit popularly known as petrol.

The information which is contained in an internal memo signed by the Depot manager, D.O Abalaka takes effect today September 2, 2020

The new price according to the memo will sell for N151.56 kobo and this has been effected in all depot nationwide.

It will be recalled that the federal government had announced a full deregulation of the downstream sector in July.