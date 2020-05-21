Petroleum Products Price Regulatory Agency has cleared private oil marketing firms to start importing petrol.

Report from the PPPRA revealed that permits had been given to several marketers to start importing petrol.

The downstream oil sector was liberalised in March this year. Before then, the NNPC was the sole importer of petrol.

The General Manager, Corporate Services, PPPRA, Kimchi Apollo, said in Abuja that the status of NNPC as sole importer of petrol, had changed as his agency recently gave various oil dealers permission to import.

Apollo maintained that both the NNPC and other marketers can now shop for refined petroleum products from international refiners.