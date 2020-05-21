Liverpool and Manchester United resumed group training on Wednesday as the Premier League moves a step closer to a return.

Premier League clubs were given the green light to begin ‘phase one’ training in small groups after testing

revealed only six positive cases of coronavirus from 748 tests carried out on players and non-playing staff.

Liverpool resumed group training at Melwood on Wednesday after manager Jurgen Klopp gave his backing to the Premier League’s Project Restart.

Klopp was the first to arrive at the training ground to oversee the first session, which involved 10 Liverpool players – including Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner and Alisson.