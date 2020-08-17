The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission said the nation’s power generation plunged to 1, 190.3 megawatts as Six power plants were shut down between Thursday and Saturday morning.

The NERC in its latest report on power supply revealed that 11 power plants were not generating any megawatts of electricity as of 6am on Saturday due to rejections from discos.

It also said Discos should be cautioned on deliberate refusal to clear faults on some 33kV feeders within the timeline of eight hours as stipulated in the Reporting Compliance Regulations.

The commission however asked the DisCos to improve on vegetation management, especially in this raining season to improve the reliability of the feeders.

According to report some of the the idle plants are Afam IV&V, Geregu II, Sapele II, Olorunsogo II, and Ibom Power.