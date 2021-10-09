POP of 260 of NDA Cadets of 68 regular Course

The Passing Out Parade of Cadets of 68 regular course is currently holding at the Nigerian Defence Academy Afaka in Kaduna State.

President Muhammadu Buhari is the Reviewing Officer and special guest of honor.

He has arrived at NDA parade ground and inspected the cadets on parade.

Other guest present at the event are the leaders of the National Assembly, Service Chiefs, traditional leaders, senior military officers amongst others.

260 Cadets will shortly be commissioned as junior officers of the Nigerian Armed forces after 5 years of academic and military training at the NDA.

123 of them will be commissioned into the Nigerian Army, 73 into the Nigerian Navy and 64 of them into the Nigerian Airforce.

It is hoped that the addition of these Officers into the Nigerian armed forces will further strengthen the Nigerian military in it’s campaign against criminals and enemies of peace.