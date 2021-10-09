Breaking News

Inuwa Yahaya, a shining light of Nigeria politics – APC Govs

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has joined Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Governor of Gombe State, to celebrate his 60th birthday.

The progressives governor in a statement by its chairman and governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, acknowledged and commended governor Yahaya’s leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

The PGF described governor Yahaya as a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing  states and Nigeria.

“We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Gombe State. As Governor of Gombe State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you are a shining light of our politics!

“As we rejoice with HE Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE. Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya!,” the PGF said.

 

