The Commissioner of Police in Imo state, Isaac Akinmoyede has ordered full scale investigation into the cause of the killing of a motorcyclist who was shot by a policeman at Orlu, with a view to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.



The officer responsible for the shooting has been arrested and taken into custody.

The Commissioner while regretting and condemning the unethical and unprofessional infraction assured members of the public that justice will be done in the matter.

He therefore urged the people of Orlu to remain calm as no stone will be left unturned in carrying out unbiased investigation into the matter.