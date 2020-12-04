The suit praying for an order stopping the various states’ judicial panels of enquiry probing allegations of rights abuses by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other police tactical units may soon be discontinued.

This is as the Nigeria Police Force have applied to withdraw from suit.

The suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/1492/2020, was filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The decision to set up the various panels of enquiry was taken by the National Economic Council in the aftermath of the recent nationwide #EndSARS protests demanding an end to police brutality.’

The council is made up of members including the 36 state governors and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo,

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday, denied authorising the filing of the suit.

The plaintiff, therefore, through one of its lawyers, Festus Ibude, filed a notice of discontinuance of the suit on Friday.

“Take notice that the plaintiff herein intends to and doth hereby wholly withdraws its suit against all the defendants,” it read.

The plaintiff had in the suit urged the court to restrain the Attorneys-General of the 36 states of the federation and their various panels of enquiry from going ahead with the probe focusing on police impunity.