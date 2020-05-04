An Assistant Commissioner of Police, Atiku Nagodi is dead.

Mr Nagodi, who was the Squadron Commander, 9 Police Mobile Force, Kano, died on Monday.

He is the latest victim of the strange deaths recorded in Kano in the last three weeks.

The state has recorded an unusual increase in deaths since it recorded its first coronavirus case in April.

The governor Abdullahi Ganduje, had denied that the deaths were linked to COVID-19 but while speaking at the inauguration of a mobile testing centre donated by the Dangote Foundation, the governor had acknowledged that“Kano is in trouble”.

He had said challenges in testing led to the escalation of the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said it is now focusing a lot of its energies on Kano, rather than Lagos, in its coronavirus response.

Kano, one of the most populated states in the country, struggled to test for COVID-19 in April and had a laboratory outbreak amid concerns hundreds were dying of a strange disease.