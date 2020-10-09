The Police Service Commission has approved the dismissal of 10 senior police officers and the reduction in the rank of nine others.

Those dismissed include Assistant Commissioner of Police Magaji Doko, Superintendents of Police Ogedengbe Abraham, and Gajere Taluwai.

Others are three Deputy Superintendents of Police, one of which is a retired officer, and four Assistant Superintendents of Police.

It further directed the prosecution of one ACP, one SP, two DSPs, and two ASPs.

The commission also approved severe reprimand for eight officers, reprimand for 10, and letter of warning for three other officers.

Three officers were, however, exonerated.

According to a statement on Friday by the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, the agency took the decisions at its 9th plenary meeting held in Abuja on September 28 and 29, 2020, presided over by its Chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector-General of Police.

The statement titled, ‘Misconduct: PSC dismisses 10 senior officers, directs prosecution of six,’ explained that 43 cases of police misconduct were treated during the meeting.

It stated, “The dismissed ACP, Magaji Ado Doko was found to have engaged in acts unbecoming of a public officer; disobedience to lawful order; discreditable conduct; unlawful use of authority and scandalous conduct.

“One of the dismissed SPs, Ogedengbe Abraham was found guilty of negligence/loss of government property; disobedience to lawful order and act unbecoming of a public officer while the other dismissed SP, Mallam Gajere Taluwai, was found guilty of discreditable conduct and act unbecoming of a public officer.”

The three dismissed DSPs were Okunkonin Daniel, Abisoro Irene, and Theresa Nuhu, who is already retired.

The ASPs were Sanusi Rasaki, Uwadala Oba, Ferdinand Idoko and Igolor Ogheneruona.

The commission also compulsorily retired SP Talba Mohammed, for acts unbecoming of a public officer and dishonesty.

In its further deliberation, the commission also approved the reduction in rank of Muhammad Sani from CSP to SP for unruly behaviour, gross insubordination, gross misconduct, and conduct unbecoming of a senior police officer.

SP John Oluwarotimi was also reduced to the rank of DSP while DSPs Mustapha Abubakar, Godwin Agbo, and Hassan Hamidu were further reduced to ASP.

ASPs Edeke Michael, Iyanda Olufemi, Asabe Luka, and Anode Christopher were also reduced to the rank of Inspector.

The PSC said it would continue to ensure that each police officer is held accountable for their actions and inactions and that disciplinary cases are treated with the required diligence and urgency so that those found culpable are punished accordingly, while others who are exonerated are allowed to move on with their career progression.