Pakistan’s Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday banned Chinese app TikTok after the corporate failed to completely adjust to directions for the development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content.

According to Pakistan’s Telecommunication Authority, the step was taken after the authority acquired a lot of complaints from completely different segments of the society in opposition to the immoral and indecent content material on the video-sharing utility.

The PTA in a press release said, “Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content material being constantly posted on TikTok, PTA issued a last warning to the application and gave appreciable time to reply and adjust to the Authority directions for the event of an efficient mechanism for proactive moderation of illegal on-line content material.”

It mentioned that the application failed to completely adjust to the directions, due to this fact, instructions have been issued for blocking of TikTok utility within the nation.