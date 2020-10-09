Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has granted State pardon to actress, Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, who are both non-custodial convicts for the offences of flouting COVID-19 lockdown regulations in April this year.

The governor also approved the release of 56 inmates serving in various correctional Centres in the state.

This was contined in a stement signed by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo.

Mr Onigbanjo said the decision was based on the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy under the powers conferred on the Governor by Section 212 (1) & (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The eight-member Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, headed by Dr. Abayomi Finnih was inaugurated by Governor Sanwo-Olu in December 2019.

The 56 released inmates were after due examination of their case files and consideration of the length of time served, the gravity of offence, old age and ill-health among other parameters.

The beneficiaries are urged to be good citizens and stay away from crime.