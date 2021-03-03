The Cross River State Police command has confirmed the killing of two police officers in Obubra by suspected members of the Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB), this is coming about two weeks after 4 police officers on patrol were killed by unknown gunmen along idungdung checkpoint in Calabar municipality Area Council.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Irene Igbo who confirmed the incident, Two rifles were also taken by the criminals while a third officer is lying critically injured at an undisclosed medical facility.

Ugbo said information at the disposal of the state police command confirmed that the killers were shouting IPOB slogans when they approached the checkpoint before they opened fire on their men.

She said they made a further attempt to burn down the Nko Police station but were repelled by the police officers on duty.

A Military checkpoint according to unconfirmed reports was also attacked along the Obubra highway by the suspected IPOB members, leading to the death of one of the soldiers at the checkpoint .

Reports in some sections of the media said six policemen were gunned down by the attackers, but the police authority in the state said only two of their personnel died during the attack.

The Security Situation in Cross River State seems to have taken another dimension with the continuous killings and stealing of riffles of police officers.

The PPRO however said the Police Commissioner,Sikiru Akande, has deployed mobile policemen to comb the affected areas, while assuring that investigation is ongoing and the result will be made public once completed.