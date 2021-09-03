Police Restrict Movement From Midnight Friday for Kaduna LG Polls

Kaduna State Police Command has ordered the restriction of human and vehicular movements in and within the state from Friday midnight to 6PM on Saturday

This is due to the Local Government elections taking place in 19 local councils in the state,4th of September.

The order is contained in a statement released by the Command’s spokesperson, Mohammed Jalije on Friday in Kaduna.

He also reveals that large gathering and political campaigns have been suspended on the state.

According to him, effective security deployment has been made to all the poling units and collation centres across the state.

A Rapid Response Team has also been deployed to all local government areas to promptly respond to distress calls.