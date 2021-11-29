Police rescue Soldier, 15 Others from suspected Boko Haram abduction

Police operatives on patrol around auno axis of Borno State has rescued a soldier attached to 4 battalion marte and 15 others from abduction by suspected boko haram.

The motorists were coming from different locations to Maiduguri,on reaching yanakiri/kondori village along damaturu /Maiduguri highway were intercepted and being abducted to the bush by the suspected members of boko haram territories.

The crack team of the police in collaboration with the police rapid response squad on getting the information pursue the suspected terrorist to the bush, after a gun duel and exchange of fire, they victims were rescued using superior powers and techniques by the police operative.