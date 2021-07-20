Police in Zamfara have rescued one hundred kidnapped victims without ransom.

They were rescued by troops of the Nigerian Police in Dajin Kabaro Forest in Zamfara state after forty two days in captivity.

Addressing newsmen in Gusau on the successes, the spokesperson of the state Police Command Superintendent Shehu Mohammed said the victims were abducted in Mutunji and Dan- Sadau communities in Maru local government area of Zamfara state while on their way to Gusau the state Capital

They are mostly women, young men and children.

Advertisement

Twenty out of the one hundred victims were reunited with their families due to their ill health.

The Zamfara State Police Command assured it will continue to protect citizens in all nooks and crannies of the state

The release of the one hundred kidnap victims after forty two days in captivity is coming few days after thirteen Police Personnel were killed by armed Bandits in Zamfara.