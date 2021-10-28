Police rescue man and his friend abducted by unknown gunmen in Imo

The police in Imo state have rescued a man and his friend who were abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in Akwakuma road in Owerri West local government area in the state.

According to CSP Michael Abattam, spokesperson for the state police command, at about 12.55pm, the police received a distress call that the Director of Dutch Global Gas Station Limited, along with a friend, had been kidnapped by five armed men who trailed, double-crossed, and blocked his vehicle, a G-Wagon jeep, by a shop along the road.

The gunmen were said have ridden in a sky blue Lexus Jeep. According to Abattam, the gunmen fired sporadically into the air, causing panic and pandemonium which made passersby flee for safety, and in the process they forced the victims out of their vehicle and pushed them into their Lexus jeep and zoomed off.

“The command’s tactical teams on patrol within the axis were immediately alerted, and they sped to the area, giving the hoodlums a hot chase. The kidnappers, who were joined by other tactical teams, felt threatened when they saw their numbers and the pressure mounted, so they abandoned their vehicle with the victims and fled into hiding. The victims were unharmed when they were rescued and have since been reunited with their families.” Abattam stated

He added that the victim’s G-Wagon jeep was later recovered at the scene with three expended cartridges. While efforts are on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The spokesperson mentioned that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Hussaini,psc while commending the officers and men for their gallantry, thanked Imolites for their cooperation and supports, urging to them to continue to assist the police with credible information and report any suspicious person or activities seen within their neighborhoods to the nearest police station or call the Police command emergency numbers 08034773600 or 08098880197 in time of distress.