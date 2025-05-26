The Nigeria Police Force has announced significant breakthroughs in its ongoing efforts to combat violent crimes and enhance national security, following a series of well-coordinated operations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Jigawa State.

Operatives of the FCT Police Command, in a joint intelligence-led operation, successfully dismantled a notorious armed robbery and carjacking gang responsible for a spate of high-profile crimes across Abuja. Acting on credible intelligence, the team intercepted the syndicate as it prepared to strike an unsuspecting victim in the Maitama area.

Upon sighting the operatives, the gang opened fire, triggering a fierce gun battle. One of the most wanted members of the gang, Abdulmininu Bello, also known as Babanle, was fatally shot during the exchange. Seven other suspects were apprehended at the scene, including:

Ibrahim Muhammad (22, ex-convict), Abubakar Abdullahi (22), Sarajo Yusuf (20), Sanusi Ali (51), Abubakar Sani, Isiaka Adamu (ex-convict), Abdullahi Isah.

Items recovered at the scene included: Four AK-47 rifles, Two locally made pistols, Eleven rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, Ten rounds of 9mm ammunition, One locally made shotgun, A 2004 Toyota Camry LE, A red Boxer motorcycle.

In a separate operation, the Jigawa State Police Command rescued an 80-year-old kidnap victim, Hajiya Hajara, and neutralised five members of a kidnapping gang during the rescue mission.

Intelligence had revealed that about twelve armed bandits abducted the victim from her home in Sarbi Village, Minjibir LGA of Kano State, and attempted to escape through Jigawa. Acting swiftly, police operatives—working in concert with local security outfits—raided the gang’s hideouts between Danzomo and Medi villages.

Following a heavy exchange of gunfire, five suspects were killed while five others were arrested, including the suspected ringleader, Yahaya (35). The victim was safely rescued and taken to hospital for evaluation before being discharged.

Items recovered from the scene included: Two AK-47 rifles, One locally fabricated LAR rifle, Fourteen rounds of live ammunition, Two motorcycles, Two mobile phones.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the gallant efforts of the operatives involved in both operations. He extended appreciation to the public for their cooperation and urged Nigerians to remain vigilant, especially by reporting suspicious movements and gatherings.

The IGP reiterated the Nigeria Police Force’s unwavering commitment to public safety and national security, vowing that such efforts will be sustained to ensure a safer Nigeria.