The police in Ondo State have reacted to the alleged Kidnap of a couple in Akure, describing the incident as a case of hit and run.

The spokesperson of the command, Funmilayo Odunlami said no case of abduction was recorded in the state on Monday.

She said the case was that of a fatal accident which claimed the live of a man.

She added,” The case is a pure case of a accident and not abduction as reported in some dailies