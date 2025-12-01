The operatives of the Borno State Police Command, in an exemplary show of professionalism and integrity, have recovered valuable gold belonging to a female resident in the state. According to a Monday statement signed by ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, th...

The operatives of the Borno State Police Command, in an exemplary show of professionalism and integrity, have recovered valuable gold belonging to a female resident in the state.

According to a Monday statement signed by ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, the gold belongs to a woman who buried the valuable before fleeing the community during the Boko Haram insurgency 15 years ago.

The statement reads, “The Commissioner of Police, Borno State Police Command, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, PSC, commended the Divisional Police Officer of Mallamfatori Division and his team for their exemplary professionalism and integrity in recovering valuable property belonging to a female resident of the community.

“The woman, who fled Mallamfatori during a Boko Haram attack 15 years ago, recently returned and sought police assistance to retrieve items she had buried in the sand while escaping the incident. Through diligent and coordinated efforts, the officers successfully recovered 22 cc of gold valued at approximately ₦20 million, as well as a gold bracelet with chain worth ₦3.6 million.”

The statement added, “The Commissioner praised the officers for their honesty, dedication, and service, noting that their actions reflect the core values of the Nigeria Police Force and further strengthen public confidence in law enforcement.”

“CP Naziru Abdulmajid reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging residents to continue supporting and cooperating with the police for enhanced security across the state,” the statement concluded.