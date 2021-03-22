Adamawa State police command says it has recovered nine military camouflage uniform of Cameroonian rebels and Cameroun national flag and Motorcycle in a raid on criminal hideout in Gumti National Park in Toungo area.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Suleiman Nguroje said criminal networks connecting part of Cameroun and its Southern part were disconnected during the operation.

The command in a press statement said a joint operation by operatives of Toungo Division and the Special Hunters of Pulaaku association at lamuda Hill situated at a remote side of National park in Toungo local council yielded the result that dislodged the kidnappers from their hideouts.

He explained that nine military Camouflage uniforms of Camerounian rebels, Camerounian national flag and Motorcycle among other abandoned items were recovered from the hideout after giving the Hoodlums hot chase in gun duel.

The Commissioner of police, *Aliyu Adamu *Alhaji commended the Dpo Toungo and his men for gallant performance, assuring the people of Toungo and Adamawa as a whole of the command’s commitment to keeping the state safe.

According to the statement, the outcome of these successes followed cases bothering on kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and unlawful possession of firearms among others.