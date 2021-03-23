A middle- aged man, identifed as Gbenro has strangulated his wife, Wayeṣọla to death

The sad incident happened at Salvation Army Street, Odojọmu, Ondo city between 5-6 am.

A five year old daughter of the deceased, Fayọkẹ witnessed how her mother was killed .

She said she saw her father on the bed turning her mum’s neck when she was going to toilet that morning.

She added that her father threatened to kill her when she made an attempt to run outside to seek the help of their neighbours.

She said she later saw her mum’s lifelessly body beside her father on the bed while their neighbours came to covered her with clothe.

Spokesperson of the the state police command, Tee- Leo Ikoro said the accused’s case had been to the state CID for further investigation.