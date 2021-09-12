Police raid IPOB/ ESN camps in Imo, kills sector commander, two others

The Imo State Police Command says it has killed the Orlu sector Commander of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Chidera Nnabuhe alias Dragon, and two others during a major raid on the IPOB/ESN camp in Amaifeke in the Orlu local government area of Imo State.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer Micheal Abattam, in a statement, the police began an operation on the hoodlums’ hideout after diligently obtaining technical intelligence indicating members of the proscribed organisation were sighted in an uncompleted building situated in a valley in the area.

The criminals opened fire on the police operatives when they saw them and the tactical team engaged them in a gun fight, which resulted in three fatalities and two arrests, while others escaped into the jungle with gunshot wounds.

While examining the camp and its surroundings, the police tactical squad discovered a native goat slain, with the blood drained into a jar and rubbed on their bodies for purported fortification against police bullets.

Other items recovered are two locally fabricated general purpose machine gun, sixteen improvised explosives devices and one English made pump action gun.

Police also found two locally made pistols, 37 rounds of live cartridges, three automatic machine guns kick starter, one bomb detonator, three automatic guns connecting batteries, a large container containing gun powder, charms, two Biafran flags, three bomb detonator remote controls, and six different makes of GSM handsets, among other things.