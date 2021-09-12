Breaking News

LASG trains, equips 100 newly recruited firefighters

The Lagos State Government has trained and provided necessary work tools, including Personal Protective Clothing, to 100 newly hired Fire Service officers in order for them to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Adeseye Margaret, charged the officers at the passing out parade of the new Firefighters after six months of intensive training to improve the Agency’s efficacy in fire safety, rescue, and firefighting operations.

She reminded the officers that the Personal Protective Clothing, which is essential for their maximum protection, was provided by the State Government to combat infernos while keeping the Firefighters safe and secure as they perform their statutory duties.

Admonishing the newly inducted officers, Mrs. Adeseye stressed that their focus should be on the prevention of fire outbreaks as well as ensuring the safety of lives and property, saying “Rescuing and protecting the citizens’ lives and property from the destructive consequences of fire and related emergencies should be your priority, as the best fire fought is the one prevented.

The Fire Chief added that the Officers, who would subsequently be deployed across the state, would get operational training under the supervision of experienced firefighters in order to gain the necessary skills and expertise for successful firefighting operations.

Commending the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, for providing all necessary support to the Agency, the Director implored the officers to contribute their quota to ensuring efficient and effective service delivery to the inhabitants of Lagos.

