Oyo State police command has paraded four suspects in connection with the kidnap of Hon. Adeleke Jacob Olayiwola a caretaker Chairman for Iganna Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The suspected Kidnappers were paraded alongside 44 other suspects that have been terrorizing the the state at the State Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele Ibadan.

While briefing newsmen,The State Commissioner of Police, CP. Ngozi Onadeko said credible intelligence, of the CP. Monitoring team intercepted and arrested some members of a dreaded kidnapping syndicate armed with AK-47 rifles.

According to the CP, the suspected Kidnappers confessed to have kidnapped the caretaker Chairman of Iganna LCDA, Hon. Adeleke Jacob Olayiwola along Iganna/Ado – Awaye Road sometimes late last year and collected Five Million, five hundred thousand naira (N5.500,000.00), after they have successfully dispossessed their victim of his personal items.

. While parading the suspected kidnappersPolice Commissioner, Onadeko, named Babuga Mohammadu, 28, male, Rabiu Mohammadu, 37, male, Usman, 30, male and Aliyu Mohammadu as suspects.

The Killers of one Oluwole Agboola at Akinyele area of the state were part of those paraded today by the police.

The police Commissioner said the three suspects, Dahiru Usman, 35, male, Muhammad’s ahmadu, 32, male and Ibrahim Mamuda, 20, male, were arrested in connection with the killing by crack police detectives.

She disclosed that the suspects allegedly invaded the farm belonging to Mr. Agboola at Adegbede Village via Aba-Odo area, Akinyele Local Government area of Oyo State, where he was whisked to unknown destination, held hostage and eventually murdered after collecting a sum of #1,650,000.00.

Also paraded are the suspected killer of one Colonel Victor Abayomi, James Matim, alongside three suspected serial robbery masterminds, identified Quadri Hammed, 25, male, Mojeed Kabiru, 21, male, and Folorunso Hammed, 25, male.

The CP said Colonel Victor Abayomi was murdered after he was abducted and taken to unknown destination where he was eventually killed.

She also noted that the suspected robbers have been terrorizing lodgers at various hotels and worship centers within Ibadan and it’s environs.

Commissioner Ngozi Onadeko appealed to the members of the public to continue to support the police by providing useful information that will assist them to get rid of Oyo State of criminals and criminal activities.