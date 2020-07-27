Sokoto state police commissioner, Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje has ordered a full scale investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of a suspected gunrunner in Gada local government area of the state.

This is revealed in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Muhammad Abubakar Sadiq and made available to TVC News.

Mr. Ka’oje directed the state criminal investigation unit to ensure recovery of the remains of the suspect for possible identification and autopsy.

According to the statement, the deceased was a national of Niger Republic that was traveling to Zamfara state before his journey was obstructed by flood caused by the heavy downpour at Diboni village in Gada local government area.

The police says, villagers that attempted to help the deceased bypassed the flood waters became suspicious and decided to search his bag and in the process discovered three thousand one hundred and forty four (3144) 7.62x39mm calibre of AK 47 live ammunition.

The police says upon the discovery of the ammunitions the villagers resorted to lawless lynching and disposing of the remains of the suspect into a river.

The Commissioner cautioned members of the public to desist from self help and taking laws into their own hands as the law will take it’s course regardless.

He also advised members of the public to always report suspicious activities in their domain to the law enforcement agencies.