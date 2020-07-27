The Department of State Services has uncovered plans by some persons and groups planning to take advantage of latest developments to destabilize the nation.

Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, said these subversive and unscrupulous elements have resorted to divisive acts through inciting statements.

Their aim is to pit individuals, groups and ethnic nationalities against another and the agency is, without doubt, aware of these plans and their sponsors.

He warns that they will no longer tolerate the orchestrations to cause a breakdown of law and order and will ensure the sinister objective is not achieved.

This involves working with relevant security agencies to protect Nigeria and decisively deal with planners of the mayhem within the confines of the law.