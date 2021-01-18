The Nigeria Police Force has described as untrue a publication in some sections of the media dated 17th January, 2021 alleging plots by the Inspector-General of Police to sell-off the Nigeria Police Officers’ Mess located at Onikan, Lagos.

The Nigeria Police Officers’ Mess, Onikan, according to a press statement by force public relations officer, CP Frank Mba, conceived decades ago, was built to cater for the welfare of Police Officers, provide transit accommodation for Officers on transfer or on special assignments and provide a conducive social environment suitable for their relaxation.

He added that Over time however, the property has degenerated and shown structural defects requiring a massive renovation or outright rebuilding.

He said what is currently going on is a bid to restore its lost glory, provide a modern and befitting Officers’ Mess and tackle the defects of the old structure, through a decision from the Police Management Team to upgrade the existing Officers’ Mess to a world-class edifice.

He said upon completion, the project which is wholly owned by the Police and financed by the Police would improve the aesthetic value of the Onikan waterline, provide one of the best water view facilities on the Lagos Island and serve to improve social interaction between members of the Police Force and the general public.

He said the response to the deliberate falsehood would have been unecessary but the need to set the records straight and halt the intended damage to a well-thought-out project necessitated is not one to be overlooked.

He urged all well-meaning Nigerians to disregard the misinformation while members of the press should beware of rumour-mongering and the activities of those who aim to disparage and discredit well-thought-out projects.