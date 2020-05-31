An unidentified police officer attached to Federal Inland Revenue Service headquaters in Lagos sunday morning shot and killed his colleague.

The officer started acting funny after what appeared to be an argument with his team members and in anger shot and killed one of them

Confirming the incident, the Lagos police command PPRO DSP bala Elkana said at about 4am, Area A Command received a distress call that one Inspector Monday Gabriel from No 21 Police Mobile Force Squadron Abuja, on Special duty in Ikoyi, started shooting sporadically killing one Sergeant Felix Okago and injuring others.

In a bid to escape, he took a patrol van and headed towards third mainland bridge, shooting as he was escaping.

He was later intercepted by Policemen from Bariga Division along Akoka, disarmed and handcuffed.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the deceased Sergeant has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy while Inspector Gabriel has taken to Police Hospital for medical examination as he presented signs of mental depression.

The Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of investigation to take over the case.