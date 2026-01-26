The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed that suspected Boko Haram militants attacked Gare Village in Pallam District, Madagali Local Government Area, in the early hours of today, abducting six family members and stealing livestock. In a press release signed by SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the ...

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed that suspected Boko Haram militants attacked Gare Village in Pallam District, Madagali Local Government Area, in the early hours of today, abducting six family members and stealing livestock.

In a press release signed by SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the Police Public Relations Officer, the command stated that security forces have launched an intensified rescue and counter-terror operation.

A joint operation involving the Nigeria Police Force, troops from the 144 Battalion, and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) has been deployed to Gare Village and surrounding communities.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Dankombo Morris has ordered sustained search-and-rescue efforts, reinforced patrols, and a heightened security presence across Madagali and other border communities.

The measures aim to ensure the safe recovery of the kidnapped victims and prevent further attacks.

The security agencies reaffirmed their commitment to protecting lives and property in Adamawa, noting that further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

This incident comes amid a broader pattern of Boko Haram activity in Adamawa State. Insurgent raids, kidnappings, and attacks have continued in rural areas such as Madagali and Hong Local Government Areas, resulting in deaths, disappearances, displacement, and destruction of homes.