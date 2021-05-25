Police in collaboration with local vigilante group has neutralised ten armed bandits in Zamfara

The bandits were neutralised when they attempted to invade Hayin Daudu village of Mada district in Gusau local government area of the state

A press statement from the police says troops of the police Tactical operatives deployed to keep peace in the area received a distress call from the local vigilante group on the attack

The statement adds that the Bandits stormed the area Monday night with the intention to attack the community, but the local vigilante group in collaboration with the police repelled the attack

Spokesperson of the Zamfara state Police Command Shehu Mohammed noted that, the armed bandits carrying sophisticated weapons were heavily engaged in a gun duel by the Police and vigilante operatives

Many of the bandits were said to have escaped into the forest with possible gunshot wounds

The police further says normalcy has been restored in the affected area with rigorous confidence building patrol being intensfied to forestall further attack on innocent citizens.

The Command insist it will not relent in its continious onslaught against the activities of recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements in Zamfara State.