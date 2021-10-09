Breaking News

Police Kill alleged IPOB/ESN member in Imo State

Latest Breaking News About Security in South East: Police repell attack on Station by unknown gunmen in Enugu IGP Usman Alkali Baba

The Imo State Police Command tactical teams have allegedly shot dead a member of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Umuchoke in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State.

The IPOB member, who was identified as Uchenna Chukwu (34) of Umunakanu in Ehime Mbano LGA of the state, was killed on Wednesday 6th, October when the operatives stormed his shop at about 4.30 pm.

In a statement yesterday, the command’s spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam explained that one of the members of the gang on sighting the police operatives attempted chopping off the head of one police operative but was overpowered, disarmed and the cutlass recovered from him.

“On sighting the police operatives he raised alarm alerting other members of his gang, picked a cutlass and rushed at one of the police operatives attempted chopping off his head but was overpowered, disarmed and the cutlass recovered from him.

“While this was on, the already alerted members who came in their number to rescue him, engaged the police operatives in a gun duel but were overwhelmed by the superior firing power of the police and in the process, one of them was neutralised while others escaped with bullet wounds into hiding.”

Items recovered from the deceased, he said include one locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges, two live cartridges and the charms he tied round his waist to fortify himself against police bullet.

He said that the police operatives were working in synergy with other security agencies to arrest the other members of the group especially those that escaped with bullets injuries.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Edgal Imohimi assumes office as Ogun CP

TVCN
Nov 19, 2019

The new Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Edgal Imohimi has resumed duty at the state Police Command,…

PDP Ibarapa Zone Passes Vote of Confidence on Governor Makinde

PDP Ibarapa Zone passes vote of confidence on Governor Makinde

TVCN
Sep 9, 2021

The caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ibarapa Zone has passed a vote of confidence on the Oyo…

Canada-Nigeria summit: FG invites investors to explore opportunities in infrastructures

TVCN
Nov 6, 2018

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has invited Canadian investors to explore opportunities in Nigeria in social…

Latest Breaking News about Niger State: Governor Sanni Bello inspects security measures in Niger Communities

Governor Sanni Bello inspects Security measures in Niger Communities

TVCN
Aug 25, 2021

Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello visits Mahundu in Mariga local government area to inspect security…

TVC News Special Reports

Rivers-Muslim-Leaders-TVCNews

IPOB agitation : Rivers Muslim leaders call for religious, ethnic tolerance

18 Sep 2017 10.07 am

 Muslim elders in Rivers state have called…

Continue reading

Nnamdi Kanu confirms new video showing him in Jerusalem – Lawyer

20 Oct 2018 4.41 pm

The lawyer of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the…

Continue reading

Court grants IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu bail on health grounds

26 Apr 2017 12.07 am

After spending about two years in detention,…

Continue reading