Police Kill alleged IPOB/ESN member in Imo State

The Imo State Police Command tactical teams have allegedly shot dead a member of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Umuchoke in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State.

The IPOB member, who was identified as Uchenna Chukwu (34) of Umunakanu in Ehime Mbano LGA of the state, was killed on Wednesday 6th, October when the operatives stormed his shop at about 4.30 pm.

In a statement yesterday, the command’s spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam explained that one of the members of the gang on sighting the police operatives attempted chopping off the head of one police operative but was overpowered, disarmed and the cutlass recovered from him.

“On sighting the police operatives he raised alarm alerting other members of his gang, picked a cutlass and rushed at one of the police operatives attempted chopping off his head but was overpowered, disarmed and the cutlass recovered from him.

“While this was on, the already alerted members who came in their number to rescue him, engaged the police operatives in a gun duel but were overwhelmed by the superior firing power of the police and in the process, one of them was neutralised while others escaped with bullet wounds into hiding.”

Items recovered from the deceased, he said include one locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges, two live cartridges and the charms he tied round his waist to fortify himself against police bullet.

He said that the police operatives were working in synergy with other security agencies to arrest the other members of the group especially those that escaped with bullets injuries.