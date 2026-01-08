The Oyo State Police Command has alerted the public to the recent rise in the incidents of drowning across the State. The Command urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution around rivers, streams, dams, swimming pools, and other water-related facilities. This was disclosed in a Wednes...

The Oyo State Police Command has alerted the public to the recent rise in the incidents of drowning across the State.

The Command urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution around rivers, streams, dams, swimming pools, and other water-related facilities.

This was disclosed in a Wednesday statement signed by DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer.

According to the statement, Church owners and religious organisations, particularly those whose worship centres are located close to rivers, streams, or other natural water bodies, are advised to take proactive safety measures during religious activities and ensure adequate supervision to prevent accidental drowning.

The Command further warned that unsupervised access to nearby water bodies, especially by children, should be strictly discouraged.

The statement reads, “Hotel owners, resort operators, and managers of recreational facilities are reminded of their responsibility to ensure that all swimming pools within their premises are properly supervised and clearly marked with safety notices.

“They are further advised to employ trained instructors, lifeguards, and swimming tutors to guide users and prevent accidents and drowning. Essential safety and rescue equipment must also be readily available and functional at all times.”

The statement added, “Parents and guardians are strongly advised to be vigilant and intentional about the safety of their wards. Children should not be allowed to visit rivers, wells, or engage in swimming activities without responsible adults who will properly guide, guard, and supervise them at all times.

“Owners and occupants of houses with wells are advised to ensure that all wells are properly covered and securely lidded at all times. Where corrosion, damage, or structural defects are noticed on well covers or protective structures, such defects must be addressed immediately to prevent accidents.

“In households with wells, elders and responsible adults must ensure that access to the well area is restricted and securely locked when not in use by an adult.”

The Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, emphasised that avoidable loss of life is unacceptable and called all stakeholders to take collective responsibility for safety.

Haruna reiterated the Command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property across the State.

He called on members of the public to remain safety-conscious at all times and to promptly report any emergency to the nearest police station.