The Borno State Police command has inaugurated a community policing committee in Maiduguri, consisting of local security operatives, religious and traditional leaders.

This is coming nearly a week after the Federal government released the sum of over 13 billion naira for the kick-off of community policing across all states.

The aim of Community Policing across all states of the federation is to address the security challenges bedeviling the country. These security challenges include ethno-religious conflicts, banditry, kidnapping and terrorism.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 1, Lawan Ado who took charge of the Inauguration notes that the community policing will reduce crime right from the grassroots in the state.

The committee draws its membership from local hunters, civilian Joint Task Force, Vigilante groups, and members of the Civil Society will also work closely with traditional rulers to identify bad eggs in society at the

community level.

Residents of the state appreciates the Innitiative as it involves the local security outfits, women, traders, and community and religious leaders.

50 volunteers will be selected across all the 27 local government areas within the age range of 29 to 45 years.

With the inauguration of the community policing committee, it is expected that crimes would be brought to the barest minimum across the state.