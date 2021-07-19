The Zamfara State Police Command said it has rescued over seventy kidnapped victims.

The victims who were abducted in a community in Maru local government area about three months ago were rescued by special operatives of the Nigerian Police.

The spokesman of the Zamfara state Police Command Superintendent Shehu Mohammed says the rescued victims are on their way to Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital

He says the victims will be reunited with their families immediately after undergoing medical check up.