More repentant Bandits in Zamfara state who embraced the state government reconciliation program have surrender their weapons and join the part of peace

The state Commissioner of Police Abutu Yaro says many have indicated interest to surrender their arms and repent from the unholy act

The police also appeal to traditional rulers and their subjects to expose criminals hiding in their communities

He stated this at the palace of Emirs of Talata Mafara and Maradun emirate council during a familiarisation tour of Police Divisional Headquarters and Emirate Councils in the state

CP Abutu appeal to traditional rulers to support government in fand security agencies in finding lasting peace across the state

He enjoin the traditional rulers and their subjects to expose those hiding criminals

According to him, a good number of bandits have surrendered their arms and many have indicated interest to do same

On their part, the traditional rulers reiterate their comittment to ensuring that government succeed in its quest to rid the state of criminality

The police also visited Talata Mafara police area command and Maradun Police Divisional Headquarters

He enjoins his men to desist from any act of currupt practices and extortion on the highways