Police in Abia arrest officer who raped Poly Student

Abia State Police Command says it has arrested the police officer Chinedu Nwachukwu who allegedly raped a Student of Abia Polytechnic.

The students of polytechnic on Thursday took to the streets to protest the alleged sexual assault of the female Student.

In a statement, the Command’s Public relations officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna regrets what he described as disgraceful act of the erring police officer

According to the statement, after visiting the victim in the hospital and obtaining information from her, an investigation was launched which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The Police Command while appealing to the Polytechnic community and the public to exercise patience assures that investigation will be fast-tracked and made public, assuring that justice will be served.