Breaking News

Police in Abia arrest officer who raped Poly Student

Latest Breaking News About Abia State: Police in Abia arrest officer who raped poly student Abi State Polytechnic Entrance

Abia State Police Command says it has arrested the police officer Chinedu Nwachukwu who allegedly raped a Student of Abia Polytechnic.

The students of polytechnic on Thursday took to the streets to protest the alleged sexual assault of the female Student.

In a statement, the Command’s Public relations officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna regrets what he described as disgraceful act of the erring police officer

According to the statement, after visiting the victim in the hospital and obtaining information from her, an investigation was launched which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The Police Command while appealing to the Polytechnic community and the public to exercise patience assures that investigation will be fast-tracked and made public, assuring that justice will be served.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Zamfara State Government announces arrest of Soldier, Girlfriend for aiding banditry

TVCN
Mar 5, 2021

The Zamfara state government has confirmed the arrest of an Army officer and his girlfriend for aiding…

President Buhari receives report on AFCTA

TVCN
Jun 28, 2019

Nigeria has been advised to consider joining the Africa Free Trade Agreement because of (more…)…

African nations cup qualifiers: Nigeria defeats Seychelles 3 – 0

TVCN
Sep 8, 2018

Nigeria cruised to a 3-0 away win over the Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (more…)

California, three other states sue Trump administration for DACA decision

TVCN
Sep 12, 2017

California and three other states are suing US President Donald Trump's administration over his (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

INEC’s local government area office in Abia State set ablaze by unknown persons

10 May 2021 4.36 pm

Unknown persons have set the newly renovated…

Continue reading

Hoodlums burn Police Station in Aba, Abia State

23 Feb 2021 2.22 pm

The Abayi police station in Aba, the commercial…

Continue reading

Abia Gov Okezie Ikpeazu tests positive for COVID-19

08 Jun 2020 11.34 am

The Abia State Government has confirmed…

Continue reading