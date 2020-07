Ten luxury buses heading to the east have been impounded by the police along Alapere road in Lagos.

This is in line with the directive by the federal government to seize any vehicle that breaches the covid-19 protocols.

The passengers had allegedly charged at the police officers in an attempt to seize their guns, but reinforcements were called in to execute the seizure.

The commissioner of police has directed that the impounded vehicles be moved to the office of the task force.