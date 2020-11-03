The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has approved the posting of Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Sanusi Lemu, and Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, as DIG in-charge of the Department of Operations and acting DIG in-charge of Finance and Administration, respectively.

The deployment of the senior officers was sequel to the retirement of DIGs Abdulmajid Ali and Abduldahiru Danwawu, after the completion of their statutory years of service.

The IG equally approved the posting of AIG Mustapha Dandaura as the Force Secretary and member of the Nigeria Police Force Management Team. He takes over from Baba.

This was contained in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday by the Force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, titled, ‘As two police departments get new heads, IGP approves posting of AIG Mustapha Dandaura As Force Secretary.’

It read in part, “The new Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, DIG Sanusi N. Lemu, a consummate police officer, holds a BA(Ed) in Political Science and has attended several professional courses including: Intermediate Command Course, Senior Command Course, Peace keeping Training Course.

Advertisement

“Baba holds a Masters in Public Administration and a BA (ED) in Political Science.”

Adamu charged the officers to bring their experiences and professionalism to bear in their leadership of the departments “so as to enhance the ongoing drive at repositioning the Force for improved service delivery.”