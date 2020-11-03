<h4><em><strong>Power Distribution Companies have begun the jointly agreed upon by organised labour and the Federal Government.<\/strong><\/em><\/h4>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<h4>The Nigeria Labour Congress notes that the Federal Government would not revert to the September 1, 2020 service reflective tariff that led to widespread outcry across the country.<\/h4>\r\n<h4>The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company who also confirmed the latest adjustment says it affected the revised service reflective tariff with effect from November 1, 2020.<\/h4>\r\n<h4>The power firm assured its customers that it would ensure that all customers receive quality service.<\/h4>\r\n<h1><\/h1>\r\n<h1><\/h1>