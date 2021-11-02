Breaking News

Police fortify security in and around University of Abuja after bandits attack Staff quarters

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Babaji Sunday has dispatched additional tactical and conventional policing resources to the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) main and satellite campuses as well as the staff quarters,

The police boss also dispatched security details to other affiliate formations of the university, to fortify security, improve public safety and protect citizens in and around the university community.

The CP gave the order following report that some yet to be identified armed criminals invaded the UNIABUJA Staff Quarters located at the GIRI area of the FCT in the early hours of today, 2nd November, 2021.

The CP noted that a combined team of the Police and personnel of the Nigerian Army 176 Guards Battalion were swiftly mobilized to the area to protect the citizens.

Preliminary investigations however revealed that six (6) persons were allegedly abducted into the forest by the criminals on sighting the security operatives.

The CP, while calling for calm, further noted that the security forces are already working with the locals in the area toward rescuing the victims. He assured that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.

The Command pledges its undeterred resolve to ensure lives and properties of residents within the FCT are protected and urged them to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

 

