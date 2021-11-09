Breaking News

Police Dismiss Claims Of Bandits Imposing Heads in Sabon Birni Villages

Latest Breaking News About Sokoto Security: Police dismiss claims of bandits imposing heads in Sabon Birni Villages IGP Usman Alkali Baba

Sokoto state police command has described as untrue, unsubstantiated the story making the rounds that bandits have impose new heads and payment of fines in Sabon Birni villages.

The command in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Supritendent of Police Sanusi Abubakar said the command has not rest on its oars in fighting crime and criminalities in the state.

Mr. Abubakar in the statement said the attention of the command has been drawn to the above purported story in circulation online and other media outlets that bandits impose new heads on sabon birni villages and payments of fines.

He said the command is using this medium to reassure member of the public particularly residents in Sokoto state that, the command did not rest on its oars in fighting against banditry and other criminality in the state.

He said Investigation reveals that, the above claim of bandits imposing heads on Sabon Birni villages is not substantiated.

Mr. Abubakar also said the command equally device so many proactive strategies and intelligence policing to ascertain the genesis of such claims.

He said, there is an ongoing operation which the driven force is under “Operation Hadarin Daji” including the military, Police, Airforce and special forces . Soonest, this operation will be taken to the bandits camp and normalcy will be restore in areas affected by banditry activities.

He call on members of the press as well as general public to continue to support the security operatives in the ongoing Operations against banditry and other criminal elements in the State.

