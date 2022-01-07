Police deploy Special Squads to Ose in Ondo over killing of 3 persons.

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran has ordered immediate deployment of men of the Special Squads to Molege Village in Ose Council Area of Ondo State following the killing of three persons.

No fewer than three persons were shot dead by suspected herdsmen who invaded Molege Village in Ose Council Area of Ondo State on Thursday evening.

Many houses were razed overnight by the rampaging herders who were irked that the villagers prevented their cows from feeding on their farmlands.

The police commissioner who was on the spot assessment to ascertain the level of damage caused in the area, directed his men to ensure the protection of lives and property in the community.

He allayed their fears and vowed to arrest and prosecute all those involved in the evil act accordingly.

He enjoined the people to give the Police genuine information that will help reduce crime to the barest minimum in the State.