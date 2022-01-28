Police deny claims that Relief Market Onitsha was razed by Fire

Anambra state police command has denied the claims that Relief Market Onitsha was razed by fire in the early hour of Friday.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga gave the update in a telephone interview with TVC News, said it was a petroleum tanker that fell along Obodo-Ukwu Junction, Onitsha Owerri expressway.

Ikenga confirmed the fire incident, but was not able to ascertain the number of casualties involved in the unfortunate incident.

He said personnel of the police and fire service are on ground to ensure the incident in kept under control .