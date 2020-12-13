The Oyo State Police Command said on Saturday that its men were on the trail of two foreigners who were kidnapped by suspected hoodlums.

The two foreigners (names not given) were reportedly kidnapped in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, around 4 pm Wednesday evening at a pharmaceutical firm, close to the Toll Gate along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The duo were said to have been abducted while driving out of the premises of the pharmaceutical firm.

The kidnappers reportedly opened fire on their vehicle which grounded to a halt when the tyres went flat.

It was gathered that the two foreigners were robbed of their cash and other personal effects before they were whisked away to an unknown destination by their abductors.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident, saying the Police were on the trail of the criminals.

It was learnt that as of the time of filing this report, the kidnappers had yet to contact the relations of their victims.