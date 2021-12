Imo State Police Command has confirmed the release of the abducted traditional ruler of Mbutu Ancient kingdom in Aboh Mbaise Local government area of Imo State.

The traditional ruler who was kidnapped on the early hours of Thursday at his residence was said to have been rescued unhurt.

In a Statement by police Public relations officer in the State Micheal Abattam the royal father has been reunited with his family but did not confirm whether any ransom was paid to secure his release.