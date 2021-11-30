Police confirm receipt of letter of threat to Christian community in Zamfara

Police in Zamfara have confirmed the receipt of a threat letter to Christian Community by suspected armed Bandits to close down churches in the state within the next three years or risk ferocious Attacks

The Suspected armed bandits also list out some churches in the outskirts of the state capital that will be attacked during church activities before the end of the year.

The police command says it has commenced investigation into the matter to arrest perpetrators of the act.

The state Commissioner of Police Ayuba Elkanah disclose this at a press conference in Gusau the state Capital

CP Elkanah says, the letter was dropped at the entrance gate of the Zamfara State Police Command by unidentified Persons

He says, after care study of the letter the command informed church leaders of the Development

He enjoined Christians in the state to remain calm as the command is on top of the situation and will continue to provide security in all places of worship

The police has also arrested twelve Suspected armed bandits who attempted to ambush police troops while on patrol in Bargaja Community in Gusau local government area

Among the suspects are youths under 20 years of age who beheaded some innocent persons along Gusau – Tsafe road

Three Kidnap Victims were also rescued in an attempted Kidnap in Talata Mafara local government area of the state

Locally made guns, Magazines, over five hundred live ammunition, Cutlasses and knifes with blood stain, sticks, and other weapons were recovered from the Suspects.