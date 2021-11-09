Breaking News

Police Confirm killing of retired senior Airforce officer in Kaduna

Retired Nigerian Airforce Officer, Air Vice Marshal Muhammed Maisaka, has been killed by yet to be identified gunmen in Kaduna State.

The incident took place on Monday night in his house, located at Rigasa in Igabi Local government area of the state.

The Former Director, medical training operation at the Defence Headquarters was assassinated alongside his orderly.

The Spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, Muhammad Jalige, confirmed this development to Newsmen on Tuesday.

He said the gateman also sustained injuries from the attack but has been taken to a medical facility for medication.

Muhammed Jalige, added that investigation are underway and appealed to Kaduna residents to come forward with useful and timely information which could lead to the arrest of the offenders.

The Killing of AVM. Muhammed Maisaka is coming four months after the son of Senator Bala Na’Allah was also murdered in his house at Malali in Kaduna State on the 29th of August 2021.

