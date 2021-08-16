The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the death of four workers of Lee Engineering Company after gunmen attacked them on Monday morning in Assa community, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state.

The oil employees were ambushed on their way to an oil plant in the Assa neighborhood when the hoodlums opened fire on them, according to the state’s public relations officer, Micheal Abattam, who confirmed the attack.

While four died on the spot, others were severely wounded with gunshots.

According to a report the oil plant in the community was under construction by the oil company.

Meanwhile, the national president of Congress of Ohaji Youths, Emmanuel Ugorji, also confirmed the attack on oil workers.

Ugorji said that himself, some community leaders and security agents have visited the scene of the attack.